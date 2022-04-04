NYC kids under 5 still have to mask up in schools and child care settings, Adams says

NEW YORK -- New York City's controversial mask mandate for public school students under 5 is staying in place.

"The biggest burden is falling on our little children," said parent Afsi Khot.

Khot is a concerned New York parent, and part of the anti-mask group "Mask Like a Kid." Their latest effort is warning those who moved out of the city to continue to stay away, since the coalition believes toddlers are treated differently here.

"It's the issue of being forced. We want choice. We as parents want the choice to decide what is best for our child," Khot said.

Monday was supposed to be the end of the mandate for kids under 5, but instead the rule got an an extension for at least another week.

Friday, the city's health commissioner explained cases of the Omicron variant BA.2 are surging and expected to get worse in the next few weeks.

"That's why we're recommending to wait a little bit longer before making masks optional for this age group," Dr. Ashwin Vasan said.

The latest Health Department numbers show the seven day positivity rate is up to 2.67% -- a week prior, it was 2.26%.

"Case are definitely rising," New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said Friday.

Many parents say we need to react to the new information correctly.

"From my perspective, data rules and I think data says masks work," parent Jonah Barnett said.

"Cases are on the rise, so protect our kids, and teachers," said parents Lauren Schaffer.

Recently, a judge attempted to overturn the mandate, which applies to school and child care settings, but Mayor Eric Adams prevailed in court to keep it in place.

Pediatrician Dyan Hes told CBS2 she disagrees with putting masks on kids at this stage of the pandemic.

"They're the last ones to get hospitalized, or you know, the numbers are way down. Even with cases going up in New York city, hospitalization rates and deaths down," she said.

Hes said in the last week, her office has seen slightly more cases of the flu and stomach bug, possibly because government imposed mask and vaccine mandates have been lifted at places like gyms, restaurants and movie theaters.

"This is life. I mean, people forgot, you know. We've seen more ear infections in the last three months than we did in two years," she said.

Meanwhile, the president's Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci weighed in on certain adults getting a second booster shot.

"As a physician, would recommend that if it's available to them," he told CBS2 in an interview Friday.

