Best and worst times to travel for July 4th around NYC area. When to hit the road today.

NEW YORK -- The 4th of July holiday travel rush is here, with 60.6 million people expected to drive and 5.7 million expected to fly on Wednesday alone.

Prepare for heavy traffic on the roads, air traffic control issues at the airport, plus, we're tracking thunderstorms that could scramble plans altogether.

"We are predicting record travel, up 5% from last year, well over pre-pandemic in 2019. So whether you're flying or driving, you're going to have plenty of company out there," AAA Managing Director of Public and Government Affairs, Alec Slatky told CBS New York.

When are the best & worst times to travel for July 4th?

AAA suggests hitting the road before noon and avoiding any time between 2 and 7 p.m.

CBS New York

The agency says the best times to travel by car will be around 10 a.m., just after the morning commute.

"If you can leave just after the morning commute, maybe leaving at 10 a.m., that's a good time," said Slatky. "Or maybe you leave at 7 or 8-o-clock at night. But, of course, if you're taking a long trip, we don't want you driving while you're falling asleep."

The worst times to travel by car will be during the evening commute on Wednesday, then mid-day Friday and Saturday.

Wednesday 7/3: Best before noon | Worst between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Best before noon | Worst between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday 7/4: Best before noon | Worst between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Best before noon | Worst between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday 7/5: Best before 10 a.m. | Worst between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Best before 10 a.m. | Worst between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday 7/6: Best before 10 a.m. | Worst between 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Making sure you're ready for the road

Your holiday travel checklist should include some emergency supplies and preparations to ensure a safe trip.

Emergency / first aid kit:

Jumper cables

Water

Snacks

Medications

Check your tire pressure and oil tank before hitting the road, and make sure to secure any car seats or loose items that could move around.

Leave extra space between other vehicles, and watch for drunk or impaired drivers, who account for about 40% of 4th of July-related fatalities.

July 4th at the airport: Check your flight status

This is the busiest time of the summer travel season at local airports, made worse by this week's storms and ongoing air traffic control staffing issues.

Travelers should be prepared for delays and disruptions, especially at Newark Liberty International Airport, where staffing is 59% below the target level.

"As you're getting close to a holiday period, a lot of people are taking vacation, so that drops the staffing levels even lower at a time of peak travel," said Peter Greenberg, CBS News' travel editor.

Check with your airline for individual flight information, and use the following links for airport updates:

The FAA says staffing-related delays are rare across the country, accounting for less than 1% of all flight delays, but the New York area has been hit especially hard by the shortages, as it is home to one of the most complex airspaces.