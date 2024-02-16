NYC issues travel advisory for snow; Alternate side parking suspended Saturday

First Alert Weather: More snow on the way in New York City

NEW YORK - We're in for another quick round of snow.

The First Alert Weather Team has issued a Yellow Alert for Friday night and Saturday morning. Moderate snow is expected to bring up to four inches to parts of our area.

New York City's Emergency Management Department has issued a travel advisory citywide Friday into Saturday.

Alternate side parking is also suspended Saturday because of the snow.

Parking meters will remain in effect.

The Department of Sanitation has issued a snow alert starting Friday night at 10 p.m. It'll be in effect through 10 a.m. Saturday. DSNY says that although 2" of plowable snow is not expected to accumulate on the roads, they're staffed to plow if needed.

DSNY also reminds property owners that if the snow stops falling between:

7 a.m. and 5 p.m., property owners must clear sidewalks within 4 hours

5 p.m. and 9 p.m., property owners must clear sidewalks within 14 hours

9 p.m. and 7 a.m., property owners must clear sidewalks by 11 a.m.

