First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for another round of snow late Friday into Saturday

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Cold wind chills; Snow late tonight
First Alert Weather: Cold wind chills; Snow late tonight 01:05

Alerts & advisories

Yellow Alert late Friday night into Saturday morning for a light to moderate snowfall event (1-4").

Forecast

Today: A cold, windy morning with gusts up to 40+ mph and wind chills in the 20s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and blustery the remainder of the day with wind chills in the 30s.

Tonight: Snow develops late with light accumulations by dawn.

Tomorrow: Leftover morning snow, then a passing snow shower in the afternoon. Highs in the 30s.

Looking ahead

Sunday: Seasonal sunshine and blustery. Highs in the low 40s, but feels like the 30s.

Monday (Presidents' Day): Seasonal sunshine. Highs in the low 40s.

First published on February 16, 2024 / 9:37 AM EST

