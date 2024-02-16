First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for another round of snow late Friday into Saturday

Alerts & advisories

Yellow Alert late Friday night into Saturday morning for a light to moderate snowfall event (1-4").

Forecast

Today: A cold, windy morning with gusts up to 40+ mph and wind chills in the 20s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and blustery the remainder of the day with wind chills in the 30s.

Tonight: Snow develops late with light accumulations by dawn.

Tomorrow: Leftover morning snow, then a passing snow shower in the afternoon. Highs in the 30s.

Looking ahead

Sunday: Seasonal sunshine and blustery. Highs in the low 40s, but feels like the 30s.

Monday (Presidents' Day): Seasonal sunshine. Highs in the low 40s.