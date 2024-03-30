Lawmakers call for legislation giving NYC power to close illegal smoke shops

Lawmakers call for SMOKEOUT Act to be introduced with NYS budget

Lawmakers call for SMOKEOUT Act to be introduced with NYS budget

Lawmakers call for SMOKEOUT Act to be introduced with NYS budget

NEW YORK -- There are more calls to crack down on illegal smoke shops in New York City.

Elected leaders say tougher legislation should be tied to the state budget in Albany.

"The SMOKEOUT Act will give New York City the power to close down these illegal smoke shops. Currently, only the state of New York has the power to do that," Assemblymember Jenifer Rajkumar said. "The state budget is due in five days. We are asking that the SMOKEOUT Act be passed in the state budget so we can take care of this problem once and for all."

Lawmakers say the SMOKEOUT Act allows local authorities to close retail locations that sell cannabis without a license. It would also allow the seizure of real estate being used for unlawful sales.

"SMOKEOUT" stands for "Stop Marijuana Over-proliferation and Keep Empty Operators of Unlicensed Transactions."

In recent months, Gov. Kathy Hochul has called for a crackdown on illegal shops, saying they are hurting licensed marijuana dispensaries. The governor has said she wants to give local governments the power to padlock illegal shops and is asking websites like Google and Yelp to omit illegal shops from search results.

According to city records, there are hundreds of illegal smoke shops across the five boroughs.

Since recreational marijuana was legalized in 2021, the New York Cannabis Control Board has granted 223 adult-use licenses statewide. Earlier this month, Hochul ordered a review of the state's cannabis licensing operation to "identify opportunities for improvement."