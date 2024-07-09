When will the heat wave end in NYC? Take a look at the First Alert Weather forecast.

NEW YORK - The heat wave is continuing across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut Tuesday as the hot, sticky weather lingers. It has been four straight days of it so far, and we're in for more.

A heat advisory is in effect for much of the area through 8 p.m. Wednesday. The heat index will make it feel like anywhere from 95-104 degrees. What's more, an air quality alert is in effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. for New York City, Northeast New Jersey, the Hudson Valley and Southwest Connecticut.

Wednesday morning will be warm and sticky with temperatures in the 70s. The heat and humidity will build through Wednesday afternoon, and stray showers and some rumbles of thunder. Highs will be in the upper 80s, meaning our heat wave will break after five days, but it will feel like 95-100.

Wednesday night, we'll have the chance of a leftover shower and thunder in the evening. Otherwise it will be warm and muggy, with lows in the 70s and 60s.

As for the rest of the week, the hot and humid streak will continue, and we're in the same weather pattern for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. It will be very humid with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. The highs will be in the upper 80s, but it will feel like 95, or even higher.

Click here for the latest conditions and alerts from the First Alert Weather Team.