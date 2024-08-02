Watch CBS News
NYC heat advisory extended for another day. Thunderstorms expected for evening rush.

By Justin Lewis

First Alert Weather: Heat advisory with side of showers
The heat advisory has been extended for much of the New York City area through Saturday, with parts of New Jersey even under an excessive heat warning. 

Hazy, hot and humid conditions prevail again Friday, and we have some storms to talk about, as well.  

After soaring well into the 90s Thursday - Newark actually reached 100, if you can believe it - we should manage to break 90 once again across portions of the area, including NYC. And with dew points in the low-to-mid-70s, it's going to feel a little steamy out there.

That said, the National Weather Service has allowed the heat advisory to remain in effect for much of the area, and it will remain in effect through Saturday. New York City also extended its Heat Emergency Plan through Monday, posting on social media, "This summer will be one for the record books."

Also worth mentioning, portions of central New Jersey can expect heat index values of about 105 this afternoon, so the NWS advisory has been upgraded to an excessive heat warning.

Unfortunately, showers and thunderstorms will fire up this afternoon, starting across the interior and easing their way towards the city later in the afternoon and evening. The main threats will be heavy rain, which could lead to localized flooding, as well as locally damaging winds and even some hail.

The thunderstorms should weaken this evening as they push east, but brief heavy rain will still be possible until about midnight.

Tomorrow's a familiar forecast, as we're anticipating heat index values in the mid-90s again, plus another round of showers and thunderstorms.

As for Sunday, it's more of the same with warm, sticky conditions in place and a pretty good chance we'll be dealing with another round of showers and thunderstorms.

Stay cool and dodge those drops! 

