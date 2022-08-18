NYC Health + Hospitals expands wastewater surveillance program

NEW YORK -- New York City Health and Hospitals is expanding its wastewater surveillance program.

The system says it has successfully predicted changes in COVID and flu rates 10-14 days before results were seen clinically.

Starting next week, the program will expand to include testing of hospital wastewater for polio and monkeypox.

Testing now takes place at 10 hospitals.