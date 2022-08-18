Watch CBS News
NYC Health + Hospitals expands wastewater surveillance program

NEW YORK -- New York City Health and Hospitals is expanding its wastewater surveillance program.

The system says it has successfully predicted changes in COVID and flu rates 10-14 days before results were seen clinically.

RELATED STORY: Polio virus detected in New York City wastewater, health officials urge vaccinations

Starting next week, the program will expand to include testing of hospital wastewater for polio and monkeypox.

Testing now takes place at 10 hospitals.

