At least 8 injured in 4 separate shootings across New York City

NEW YORK -- The NYPD says at least eight people were injured in four separate shootings within a two-hour period Sunday night.

The first happened just after 6:30 p.m. in East New York. Police say a 74-year-old woman was shot in the stomach while sitting in the courtyard of the Pink Houses. She was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.

Then, around 8:10 p.m., a teenager and three men were shot in Brownsville after an argument broke out. Police say the teenager was shot in the head and was last reported to be in critical condition. The other victims are expected to survive.

The other two shootings happened in the Bronx within five minutes of each other.

Police say a 13-year-old girl was shot in the hand and her mom was grazed by a bullet while they were inside a convenience store on Southern Boulevard around 8:45 p.m. According to police, two men on bicycles opened fire outside the store.

Around 8:50 p.m., a 22-year-old woman was shot in the leg while walking her dog near Bristow Street and Jennings Avenue. She told police she saw a white vehicle pass by when the shooting happened.

No arrests have been made in any of the shootings.