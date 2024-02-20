Brazen gunpoint robbery of NYC Gucci store caught on video

NEW YORK - Police have released dramatic video showing the brazen armed robbery at a Manhattan Gucci store.

The thieves made off with $51,000 worth of luxury goods.

The video shows the entire heist on camera.

Investigators say that, in a matter of minutes, three suspects made off with the merchandise. They stole so many goods they literally struggled to get out the door.

NYPD

The robbery happened at the Gucci store at West 14th Street and Ninth Avenue.

The video the suspects walk into the store around noon Monday, one with a gun in hand. They proceed to grab suitcases, handbags, and stuff whatever they could into a bag.

One of the three suspects even tripped and fell while trying to exit.

NYPD

Police say the suspects consist of two men and a woman.

After leaving the store, they got into a black Honda CRV and drove through to Lincoln Tunnel to New Jersey.

Fortunately no one was injured - but police need help identifying the three suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.