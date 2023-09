NYC Gridlock Alert Days 2023: Department of Transportation reveals when to expect the worst traffic

NEW YORK -- New York City's Department of Transportation has released its list of Gridlock Alert Days for 2023.

Gridlock Alert Days are when the worst congestion and slow-moving traffic are expected. NYC DOT strongly encourages New Yorkers to use alternate forms of transportation - like mass transit - while Midtown traffic speeds will be significantly slowed.

Here's a complete list of NYC Gridlock Alert Days

Monday, September 18, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023

The agency also says that protected bicycle lanes in East Midtown along First and Second Avenues will remain open and operational until 9 p.m. during U.N. General Assembly week. Cyclists on both avenues will be subject to security checkpoints and occasional, unannounced traffic freezes.

For more information, visit nyc.gov/gridlockalert.