New Yorkers call on city to get dangerous e-bike riders off streets at town hall

NEW YORK -- Hundreds of New Yorkers are demanding the city do something to get dangerous e-bikes off the streets.

The E-Vehicle Safety Alliance held a town hall Wednesday evening on the Upper East Side.

They say city streets have turned into the Wild West and that people operating e-bikes, mopeds and other motorized vehicles often run red lights, ride on sidewalks and refuse to yield to pedestrians.

One resident said she was hit by someone on a moped last summer.

"I went flying in the air and came crashing down on my head, causing a traumatic brain injury, which has left me partially paralyzed on my right side," she said.

"Our safety has been greatly compromised because of the onslaught of e-vehicles that were forced upon us, basically," another person said.

The group is asking for accountability, saying the motorized vehicles should be licensed, registered, inspected and insured.