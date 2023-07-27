Watch CBS News
New Yorkers call on city to get dangerous e-bike riders off streets at town hall

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Hundreds of New Yorkers are demanding the city do something to get dangerous e-bikes off the streets.

The E-Vehicle Safety Alliance held a town hall Wednesday evening on the Upper East Side.

They say city streets have turned into the Wild West and that people operating e-bikes, mopeds and other motorized vehicles often run red lights, ride on sidewalks and refuse to yield to pedestrians.

One resident said she was hit by someone on a moped last summer.

"I went flying in the air and came crashing down on my head, causing a traumatic brain injury, which has left me partially paralyzed on my right side," she said.

"Our safety has been greatly compromised because of the onslaught of e-vehicles that were forced upon us, basically," another person said.

The group is asking for accountability, saying the motorized vehicles should be licensed, registered, inspected and insured.

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 26, 2023 / 10:25 PM

