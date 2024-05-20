The Portal reopens between NYC and Dublin, Ireland. Check out the changes.

NEW YORK -- The Portal art installation connecting New York City and Dublin, Ireland reopened over the weekend.

The installation was temporarily shut down last week because of inappropriate behavior.

Officials say it will now be open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day with new security measures.

Some of the changes are meant to keep people from stepping on the Portal or holding up a phone to its lens. If the lens is obstructed, the livestream will be blurred on both sides.

On the New York side, fencing has been installed, along with more signage to make sure people know where to stand for the best view. This location will continue to have security on site, as it has since the start.

In Dublin, the Portal will now be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Officials say they are also installing security features there, but did not release any specifics.

"As humans we are creating the Portals experience together. I invite local communities not only to enjoy but to care about their Portals and how other community members are approaching the sculptures," artist & founder Benediktas Gylys said in a statement.

The Portal first opened on May 8, with identical sculptures near New York City's Flatiron Building in Manhattan and on the streets of Dublin. The sculptures connect the two cities through a livestream video feed.

The installation was shut down for a few days after viral videos showed people flashing the screen or holding up disturbing images. It's expected to stick around through the fall.