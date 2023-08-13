National Dominican Day Parade to fill Midtown Manhattan streets with sights and sounds of cultural pride

Dominican Day Parade to fill Midtown with sights, sounds of cultural pride

NEW YORK -- The National Dominican Day Parade, one of the largest celebrations of Latino pride, hits Sixth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan on Sunday and will fill the streets with sights and sounds of the Dominican Republic.

For the first time in the celebration's 41-year history, the President of the Dominican Republic is attending the parade this year and serving as Grand marshal.

The parade starts on West 37th Street and Sixth Avenue at 1 p.m. and continues up to West 56th Street.

The parade includes on-stage performances, culture exhibitions, vibrant floats, traditional music and food.

The "Our History, Our People" theme celebrates Dominican culture and the contributions to the U.S.

Throughout the year, the organization behind the parade hosts workshops, food drives and an annual gala that raises hundreds of thousands of dollars in scholarships.