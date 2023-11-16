Watch CBS News
New York City Department of Education employee charged with attempted kidnapping, police say

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- An off-duty New York City Department of Education employee is accused of trying to abduct a teenager in Queens on Wednesday.

Police say 32-year-old Yogeshwar Narine was arrested Thursday.

Narine allegedly approached a 15-year-old girl as she was walking to school Wednesday morning and tried to grab her and pull her into an SUV.

The teenager was able to get away and run off. She was not injured.

Narine is facing multiple charges, including luring a child, attempted kidnapping, attempted unlawful imprisonment and attempted endangering the welfare of a child.



First published on November 16, 2023 / 10:20 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

