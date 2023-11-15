Watch CBS News
Police seek man in connection to alleged attempted abduction in Queens

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for a man in connection to an alleged attempted abduction in Queens.

It happened around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday near Francis Lewis Boulevard and 113th Road in Queens Village.

Police say a 15-year-old girl was walking to school when a man standing next to a black SUV approached her.

The man allegedly tried to grab her and pull her into the vehicle, but the teenager broke free and ran away.

Police say the man then drove off

The teenager was not injured.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

November 15, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

