NYC Council to examine New York Public Library's efforts to increase access to banned books

NYC Council to examine NYPL's efforts to increase access to banned books

NEW YORK -- New York City's public libraries are leading a push to increase access to books that are being banned in other cities.

As book ban attempts increase nationwide, the city's libraries have been fighting against censorship.

Now, a City Council hearing will focus on their efforts.

Last year, the American Library Association recorded censorship attempts on nearly 2,000 books across 32 states -- the highest number in two decades.

Half of the attempts occurred in public libraries, and the vast majority of targeted books were about people of color or the LGBTQ community.

While there are no banned books in New York, public library systems have been running programs that make banned materials more accessible to others.

Representatives from the New York and Brooklyn Public Libraries are expected to testify at Monday's hearing on the importance of open access.

The hearing begins at 1 p.m.