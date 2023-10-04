Queens Public Library honoring Banned Books Week: "Everyone deserves to be heard at the library"

NEW YORK - As states across the country are pushing legislation to ban books with diverse viewpoints, the issue is hitting close to home. That's why libraries in New York City are commemorating the annual Banned Books Week with lectures and events.

Growing up in small-town Virginia, Ellen MacInnis was awestruck by the fantasy novel "Dealing with Dragons."

The most compelling part of the princess adventure story was its questioning of gender roles.

"I am transgender as a librarian, and that is not something I saw reflected growing up," they said.

Now, they're the children's librarian at the Queensboro Hill branch of the Queens Public Library, which aims to ensure that people of all ages get to find themselves in the pages of books.

The library is honoring Banned Books Week, raising awareness of the push to remove certain titles from library and school shelves, which tend to be books featuring queer and nonwhite perspectives.

At the Fresh Meadows branch Tuesday, teen librarian Sara Reed spearheaded a Day of Action.

"People can check those books out. They can adopt a book," she said. "They can also write letters to their representatives."

Librarians say the series comes at a critical time. According to the American Library Association, the number of unique titles challenged jumped from 223 in the year 2020 to nearly 1,858 in the year 2021. Preliminary data show this year could see record highs.

Attempts to ban books are happening here in New York and across the country. Some readers say it's censorship that threatens democracy.

Those seeking bans deem the material suggestive, provocative, or uncomfortable to read. Mayor Eric Adams says that's the point.

"You do not grow without discomfort," he said.

No official bans have reached New York City, and librarians here say they intend to keep it that way.

"Everyone deserves to be heard at the library," Reed said.

