NYC Council hearing on use of facial recognition technology at Madison Square Garden and other businesses

NEW YORK -- New York City Council members will discuss the use of facial recognition at businesses and entertainment venues Friday.

The hearing comes as Madison Square Garden is getting heat for its use of the technology.

James Dolan, chairman of MSG and Radio City Music Hall, has admitted to using facial recognition to ban lawyers from the venues if they work for firms suing his company.

A few weeks ago on the sports radio channel WFAN, he promised his company doesn't use it against fans -- unless they become confrontational."

"Confrontational with other fans, staff or ownership," Dolan said.

He went on to say fans are allowed to get emotional and be critical -- that's part of the game -- but they can't get physical. He was asked whether any fans have been banned over that.

"Only the ones who come down and got right into your face. They just step over the line," Dolan replied.

The technology has sparked concern from New York Attorney General Letitia James, who sent a letter to the company recently saying it may be violating anti-bias laws. Other local leaders have concerns, too.

"I think what Madison Square Garden is doing is unacceptable -- screening them as they enter, storing their personal biometric data, possibly sharing it with law enforcement," said State Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal.

Hoylman-Sigal told CBS2's Political Reporter Marcia Kramer on "The Point" he has introduced a bill that would tweak a Civil Rights law to prevent people from being banned from venues if they have a valid ticket.

"I don't think every fan who walks into Madison Square Garden should be treated as a suspect as they enter a place that's supposed to be for fun and enjoyment," he said.

Stick with CBS2 for more on the committee hearing later today.