Video shows monkey climbing around inside NYC tow truck

By Renee Anderson

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A monkey was spotted climbing around inside a tow truck Sunday in the Bronx. 

Video posted online shows the 3-year-old spider monkey, apparently named Ticky, on Tremont Avenue. 

She can be seen wearing a diaper and hopping around inside the truck before she climbs over to the window and hangs out.

The person who posted the video calls it an "epic" Bronx scene. At one point, an MTA bus can be seen passing by. 

A man who appears to be Ticky's owner goes over and gives her some sort of snack wrapped in plastic, and she tries to bite into it. 

He then gets a call and gets back to work towing a car, with Ticky by his side. 

CBS New York reached out to the towing company, CBC Automotive Corp, which confirmed the monkey had been in New York for the weekend but is "already headed back home to Florida!"

