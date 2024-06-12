Public hearing on NYC real estate broker fee reform gets heated. What people on both sides of the issue are saying.

There's a new push to reform broker fees in NYC

NEW YORK - A public hearing over a proposal that could dramatically change the city's broker fee system is taking place at City Hall Wednesday.

Hundreds of members of the public have signed up to speak, both in support and against the proposal.

The proposal, called the FARE (Fairness in Apartment Rental Expenses) Act, simply states whoever hires the broker pays for the broker.

Hundreds of brokers say this change would destroy their livelihood. There are nearly 60,000 brokers and agents citywide.

If it becomes law, landlords wouldn't be able to shift the broker fee cost to the tenant. A typical broker fee is approximately 12-15% of the annual rent, although in New York, fees are not capped.

The Real Estate Board of New York, which represents brokers, tells CBS New York that, in many cases, if the landlord has to pay for the fee, they'll just raise the rent.

City Councilmember Chi Ossé, who co-sponsored the bill, says that's not true since the market sets the rent.

"If your landlord could have raised your rent by tomorrow, he would have yesterday," Ossé previously said.

"There are a whole bunch of things that are wrong and every time we try to fix one part of it, that part of it says, don't fix that part of it," Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said.

"I just moved this past month and I had to pay a broker fee. Apartments were moving fast and I felt that I had no choice, even though I didn't hire the broker," tenant Suzy Englot said.

"They're going to end up paying no matter what," licensed broker Janna Raskopf said. "The landlord is going to have to pay us in some way. It's just going to be baked into the rent."

Seven out of 10 New Yorkers rent. If this becomes law, they would no long have to pay at least three months rent to move: The first month's rent, security deposit and the broker fee for the landlord.

