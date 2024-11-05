Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand wins reelection in New York, CBS News projects

NEW YORK -- New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand has won her bid for reelection against Republican challenger Mike Sapraicone, CBS News projects.

New York has not elected a Republican to the U.S. Senate since GOP Sen. Al D'Amato lost reelection to Chuck Schumer in 1998.

"My family has really been my strength, in such a way that I can't fully describe," Gillibrand, a Democrat, said after thanking her mother, husband and sons. "I just want you to know that none of us get here on our own. We are all supported by those who love us, and it really matters.

Gillibrand also thanked Gov. Kathy Hochul.

"She's an extraordinary governor and she has a vision for this state that I'm really proud of," Gillibrand said. "She is going to get it done. She is extremely talented and she is extremely kind, and I just can't thank her enough."

Gillibrand was first appointed to the U.S. Senate in 2009. Then-Gov. David Paterson selected her to fill Hillary Clinton's seat when Clinton became Secretary of State in the Obama administration.

Gillibrand enjoyed healthy leads in her first three appearances on the ballot since then, including winning over 62% of voters in 2010, 72% in 2012 and 67% in 2018.

Sapraicone, a retired police detective, had argued Gillibrand was "missing in action" and that voters wanted a change.

"They know her name once they hear her name, but she hasn't been out there. She hasn't been out there with the people. They haven't seen her," Sapraicone said on CBS News New York's "The Point with Marcia Kramer" less than a month before Election Day.