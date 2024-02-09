Watch CBS News
Nurses deliver 10-day strike notices at 2 Long Island hospitals

Nurses deliver 10-day strike notices at 2 Long Island hospitals
VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. -- About 700 nurses on Long Island have delivered 10-day strike notices at Northwell Health Long Island Jewish Valley Stream and Peconic Bay Medical Center.

Earlier this year, the New York State Nurses Association members voted to authorize a strike.

Friday, they notified management that they intend to strike starting Feb. 21 unless tentative contract agreements can be reached. They say they are fighting for competitive wages, benefits and improved staff-to-patient ratios.

Their previous contract expired on Dec. 31.

In a statement, Northwell Health said in part, "We remain optimistic that an agreement can be reached and will continue to bargain in good faith."

