Ceremony at Empire State Building commemorates Notorious B.I.G.'s 50th birthday
NEW YORK -- New York City is honoring one of its most legendary home-grown entertainers.
At the Empire State Building on Friday, a ceremony was held for Christopher Wallace, better known as Brooklyn's own Notorious B.I.G.
Saturday would have been his 50th birthday.
All over the city, a number of commemorations will take place, including a special lighting of the Empire State Building mast.
"I would have loved for my son to be here to witness this. I love my son. I will always say I'm a mother forever," said Voletta Wallace, Wallace's mother.
Fifteen minutes after sunset Saturday, the building will light up red and white with a rotating crown and number 50 on the mast.
