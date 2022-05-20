New York City marks late rapper Biggie Smalls' 50th birthday

NEW YORK -- New York City is celebrating the late Biggie Smalls, who would have turned 50 this weekend.

Brooklyn-born rapper Christopher Wallace was murdered at age 24. The case remains unsolved.

Thursday, the mayor presented Biggie's son with a proclamation from the city recognizing how he changed music and the landscape of hip-hop.

"He was able to turn pain into purpose. He used his music to define what was happening in everyday life," Mayor Eric Adams said.

"I can't go a day without thinking about who my father is and the impact that he was able to make, and it inspires me to continue to do the same thing," C.J. Wallace said.

Biggie's birthday is Saturday, but there are events planned all weekend, including a ceremony Friday at the Empire State Building.