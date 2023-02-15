Hundreds of nurses on Long Island preparing to go on strike

800 nurses on Long Island planning to strike if no deal reached

800 nurses on Long Island planning to strike if no deal reached

800 nurses on Long Island planning to strike if no deal reached

BAY SHORE, N.Y. -- Hundreds of nurses on Long Island are preparing to go on strike later this month.

The New York State Nurses Association says around 800 nurses at Northwell Health's South Shore University Hospital will strike on Feb. 27 unless an agreement is reached.

Nurses have been demanding what they call "safe staffing and fair wages."

READ MORE: Nurses at South Shore University Hospital Northwell Health vote to strike

Earlier this month, 99% of nurses at the hospital in Bay Shore voted to authorize a strike.

A spokesperson for Northwell Health said in part, "We remain optimistic that an agreement can be reached and will continue to bargain in good faith and look forward to positive and productive ongoing negotiations."