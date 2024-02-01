Hundreds of Long Island nurses, health care professionals vote to authorize strike

VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. -- More than 700 nurses and health care professionals at two Long Island hospitals have authorized a strike.

New York State Nurses Association members at Long Island Jewish Valley Stream and Peconic Bay Medical Center are fighting for a new contract.

Their previous contract expired on Dec. 31.

Workers are calling for competitive wages, benefits and safe staffing ratios that will improve recruitment and quality care for patients.

The union says no timeframe has been set yet for when the strike will begin.

Northwell Health says it will continue to bargain in good faith to reach a fair agreement.