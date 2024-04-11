Amityville, Long Island elementary school could close due to budget cuts

AMITYVILLE, N.Y. -- Northeast Elementary in Amityville, Long Island could close due to needed budget cuts for the next fiscal year.

During a school board meeting Wednesday, parents were told by the superintendent that the district needs to slash $4.5 million from the budget for next fiscal year.

The closure of Northeast Elementary would eliminate eight teachers and 30 staff.

Children who attend Northeast Elementary would instead be sent to Northwest Elementary.

"It shouldn't come to this, but I am always going to be in favor of what's going to keep jobs," said Nakia Wolfe, president of the Amityville Teachers' Association.

"I've seen where they've closed schools and had to reopen them, and it wound up being a bigger burden on the taxpayer," Amityville parent Brian Vasseur said.

In February, the school board announced 47 layoffs across the district, affecting over two dozen teachers, six teacher assistants, five monitors, three security personnel and one custodian. Those layoffs are expected to begin in June.

At the time, the superintendent sent a letter to parents citing increased costs in service for children with special needs, rise in charter school enrollment, higher costs for security and health insurance.

The state comptroller says Amityville is on the "significant stress" list.

The Amityville School Board must adopt a budget by April 24. The budget statement will be made available to the community between May 1-15. A public hearing will also take place during that time. The district's budget vote will take place on May 21.