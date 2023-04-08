Norfolk Southern train cars derailed in Pittsburgh

DOJ sues Norfolk Southern over train derailment DOJ sues Norfolk Southern over East Palestine train derailment 00:21

Multiple Norfolk Southern train cars have derailed in the Pittsburgh area, KDKA has reported. Dispatch told KDKA that the five empty cars derailed by West Carson and Telford streets near Brunot Island just after 12:30 p.m. local time.

No injuries or hazards have been reported, but this is the third derailment in two months for the beleaguered railroad company. In March, a Norfolk Southern train derailed in Alabama hours before the CEO testified to Congress, as the company faced increasing scrutiny on its safety practices. Thirty train cars derailed in the White Plains, Alabama, area at around 6:45 a.m. local time, the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency said on its Facebook page.

In early February, a train derailment in East Palenstine, Ohio, led to the evacuation of half of the 5,000 residents when responders intentionally burned toxic chemicals in some of the derailed cars to prevent an uncontrolled explosion.

Government officials say tests haven't found dangerous levels of chemicals in the air or water in the area, but many residents remain concerned about their long-term health.

The Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against the railroad company over the environmental damage caused by the derailment. The state of Ohio filed a lawsuit to ensure Norfolk Southern pays for the cleanup and environmental damage.

Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw has repeatedly apologized for the impact of the derailment and the company has pledged to pay for the cleanup. The railroad has promised more than $20 million to help the Ohio community recover while also announcing several voluntary safety upgrades.