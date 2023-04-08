Watch CBS News
Five empty Norfolk Southern train cars derail in Pittsburgh

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Multiple Norfolk Southern train cars have derailed in the Pittsburgh area. 

Dispatch tells KDKA that the five empty cars derailed by West Carson and Telford streets near Brunot Island just after 12:30 p.m. 

West Carson Street is closed between the Corliss Tunnel and McKees Rocks Plaza. 

No injuries have been reported and public safety says there are no hazards. 

KDKA has reached out to public safety and Norfolk Southern and this story will update as details emerge. 

First published on April 8, 2023 / 1:19 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

