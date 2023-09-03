Nonprofit H.O.O.D. Educators holds back-to-school backpack and supplies drive in Hollis, Queens

Nonprofit gives away backpacks at back-to-school event in Queens

NEW YORK -- As students and parents prepare to go back to school this week, local organizations continue to make things easier with community-focused events and backpack giveaways.

On Sunday, CBS New York went to Public School 118 in Hollis, Queens, where one nonprofit hosted its seventh annual outreach event.

More than 300 backpacks full of notebooks, pencils and markers were changing hands and going to local elementary school kids as a way to prepare for the upcoming year.

"It's good to know that we have somebody there, that can give back in time of need," parent Mayra Ramirez said.

Ramirez and her 6-year-old son, David, were among the families who came to the giveaway organized by nonprofit H.O.O.D Educators. Ricardo Noel is not just a founder, but an alum of this very school.

"All the founders are educators, Black male educators, and we realized we're only here because someone took the time and service to expose us to different things that contributed to our success," Noel said.

Organizers said this year's drive was the biggest yet.

The goal is not just to help with supplies, but other services like haircuts and hair braiding during a time that can be financially tough for parents.

"We know kids want to come looking good for school. Beginning of the year they want to look nice. If you look nice you feel nice and if you feel nice you do well in school," said Christopher Murray, president of H.O.O.D. Educators.

To alleviate some of that burden, P.S. 118 Principal Dr. Michelle Soussoudis got rid of school supply lists altogether, and instead found a way to provide all the tools students will need during the year.

"We feel like in a public school we want to make sure they are provided with all the basic supplies, so we can really focus on student achievement," Soussoudis said.

"H.O.O.D Educators stands for holding onto our dreams and what's important about today is we get the opportunity to show kids what dreaming looks like. This is a dream," founder Paul Fisher said.

Young volunteers like 12th graders Josiah and Tyler also stepped up to help.

"It's important to nurture the community. It's the future. It's the kids. You gotta make sure they have the right tools," Tyler said.

Spending on school supplies is expected to hit a record of $41.5 billion this year, a 12% increase from last year, according to a survey from the National Retail Federation. It is being fueled, in part, by rising prices, as well as an increased need for electronics.

On the local level, the leaders in this story are hoping to make this upcoming week a little easier.

The first day of school in New York City is on Thursday.