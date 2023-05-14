Regular NJ TRANSIT service resumes at Penn Station after Portal Bridge signal problems caused delays for days
NEW YORK -- Signal problems have been fixed at the Portal Bridge, and NJ TRANSIT service is back on schedule.
Trains in and out of Penn Station were halted for hours Thursday morning, and residual delays lasted for days.
Regular weekend service has since resumed.
NJ TRANSIT says it anticipates a normal commute Monday morning.
