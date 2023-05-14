Watch CBS News
Regular NJ TRANSIT service resumes at Penn Station after Portal Bridge signal problems caused delays for days

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Signal problems have been fixed at the Portal Bridge, and NJ TRANSIT service is back on schedule.

Trains in and out of Penn Station were halted for hours Thursday morning, and residual delays lasted for days.

Regular weekend service has since resumed.

NJ TRANSIT says it anticipates a normal commute Monday morning.

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

May 13, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

