Maps show heat advisory, thunderstorm warning back in the forecast tomorrow

NEW YORK -- Temperatures start to climb into the 90s Tuesday around the Tri-State Area, before parts of New Jersey are back under a heat advisory Wednesday.

The First Alert Weather team is also tracking some potentially severe thunderstorms for the Wednesday evening rush.

Red Alert for heat advisory, severe thunderstorms

A heat advisory has been issued for parts of central and coastal New Jersey on Wednesday, due to anticipated heat index values of 95 to 100 degrees.

Our First Alert Weather team has also issued a Red Alert due to the threat of severe thunderstorms. Some of these storms will be capable of producing heavy rainfall, localized flooding, damaging winds and even some hail.

Timing out the weather this week

Tuesday: Clear and mild morning with temps in the 60s. Mostly sunny and hot this afternoon, but the humidity will remain low. Highs around 90.

Tuesday night: Clear to partly cloudy and warmer with lows in the 70s and 60s.

Wednesday: Hot and humid with thunderstorms later in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low 90s, but it will feel like 95+.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny, not as hot and less humid. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Friday (Pick of the Week): Sunny, warm and pleasant. Highs around 80.

Saturday: Partly sunny and humid with a chance of showers/thunderstorms, but mainly inland. Highs in the 80s.

See our summer heat safety tips here, and stick with the First Alert Weather team for the latest forecast and weather alerts.