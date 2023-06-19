Bebe Rexha hit in face with cellphone during concert in New York City; suspect arrested

NEW YORK -- A man accused of throwing a cellphone and hitting singer Bebe Rexha in the face during a concert in Manhattan is facing charges.

The incident was caught on video and happened while Rexha was performing Sunday night at Pier 17.

Rexha was taken to the hospital. She later posted pictures of her injury and said, "I'm good."

Nicolas Malvagna, 27, of Manalapan, New Jersey, was arrested and charged with assault.