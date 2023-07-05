Newark Police Officer Jovanny Crespo found guilty on all counts

NEWARK, N.J. -- A jury found Newark Police Officer Jovanny Crespo guilty on all counts Wednesday.

Crespo was accused of fatally shooting one man and injuring another during a chase in January 2019.

He was found guilty of aggravated manslaughter, aggravated assault, weapons offenses and official misconduct.

Sentencing is set for Sept. 15. He could face life in prison.

There were tears from Crespo's 20 or so family and friends in the courtroom after he was found guilty on all counts and then called a flight risk by the judge, who remanded him.

Related Story: Jury deliberations set to begin in trial of suspended Newark Police Officer Jovanny Crespo for deadly shooting during chase

In January 2019, driver Gregory Griffin was pulled over for speeding. During the stop, an officer saw a gun in the car. Griffin fled, leading police on a high-speed chase. Crespo responded as backup.

Crespo could be seen on body-worn camera firing his gun at the suspect's car at three different locations. Crespo shot and killed Griffin, and injured his passenger Andrew Dillon.

Related story: Suspended Newark Police Officer Jovanny Crespo takes stand in trial for 2019 fatal shooting

Prosecutors argued he ignored policy and procedure and was not justified in his use of deadly force, telling the jury he did not note the danger as imminent in his own police report, just that the threat posed by the vehicle was that it was moving at a high rate of speed.

Crespo's defense attorney argued he saved lives that night, with Crespo himself taking the stand in his own defense, maintaining a gun was pointed at him.