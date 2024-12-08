Newark football community left devastated by Friday's fatal fiery car crash

More learned about victims of Friday's fiery car crash in Newark

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- CBS News New York has learned more about the victims of Friday night's fiery car crash in Newark.

Investigators say all six people inside the car were killed when it was traveling near the ramp of Routes 1 and 9 southbound, somehow became airborne, and hit a Pulaski Skyway support column, before bursting into flames on the ground.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office will be providing an update on the investigation into the fatal accident on Monday at 3 p.m. in Newark.

Newark football community left devastated by the loss

According to the Archdiocese of Newark, two football coaches from Hudson Catholic High School were among the victims of the fatal crash. The archdiocese released a statement, which reads, in part: "They were dedicated educators and mentors who made a lasting impact on players, students and colleagues."

The statement also says that classes will be cancelled at the school on Monday, and counselors will be on site to support the community.

One of the victims was assistant coach Brad Cunningham. His parents said the family is too distraught to speak, but warm wishes from friends poured in on social media, including from Rutgers University head coach Greg Schiano, who wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that Cunningham "was a member of our first recruiting class and laid the foundation of the Rutgers football program."

Hudson Catholic High School head coach Lamar McKnight and his brother, Darryl, were also among those killed in the crash.

"They lived, they enjoyed life"

On Saturday night, their loved ones released balloons into the sky in their memory. Their heartbroken mother said Lamar was a star college football player-turned coach, and Darryl was a counselor.

"I loved my sons ... They lived ... my little cousin ... they lived, they enjoyed life ... You see the support I have here. It has been going all day and that's what helps with the healing," Natasha McKnight said.

State Sen. Angela McKnight is married to their cousin.

"It's a terrible loss to our family -- to the community -- and to the other individuals who passed away as well, my condolences to all of their families," Angels McKnight said.