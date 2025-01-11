Teen chefs star in reality cooking competition in New Jersey

NEWARK, N.J. -- A bunch of young chefs in New Jersey are taking part in a unique challenge to show off their cooking skills.

"Newark Chops" is like "Top Chef," but for high school students.

From sizzling shrimp to grilling chicken, the culinary arts students at Newark Vocational High School know they way around a kitchen.

"It's like a language. You don't really have to talk. Let the food talk for you," said senior Randy Vasquez.

Vasquez and other students are competing in the new reality series produced by Newark Public Schools where teams face off for a prize worth over $10,000.

Students at the Newark School of Fashion and Design were featured in a similar competition last year.

Cooking competition preparing students for the future

Principal Karisa Neis-Lopez says the experiences gained at Newark Vocational can prepare students for college, a career, or whatever comes next.

"It teaches you how to work under pressure. It teaches you how to work with others. It teaches you how to work with others. It teachers you how to self-reflect," Neis-Lopez said.

Senior Luis Maldonado, who was accepted to the Culinary Institute of America, wants to be a chef and more.

"Hopefully open my restaurant by the time, when I'm a little bit older," Maldonado said.

Not all the students competing want to get into the restaurant business. Take Shaddai Ramos; she loves cooking, but has other plans.

"I want to be a pediatrician," Ramos said. "I like the idea of helping kids."

Chef John Calache, an instructor, says teaching students how to cook is one part of the lesson.

"I'm able to give them a grasp about what the real life is, because not everyone wants to be a chef. But at least they're learning a key skill that's going to be with them for the rest of their life," Calache said.

"Newark Chops" premieres next week. It's available to watch online here starting Tuesday, Jan. 14.