Newark community mourns 4-year-old girl killed by hit-and-run driver

NEWARK, N.J. -- A Newark neighborhood is mourning the loss of a 4-year-old girl who was killed by a hit-and-run driver near her home.

Neighbors tell CBS2's Alecia Reid there are constant accidents on that corner.

There's a growing memorial for a young life cut short.

"I heard yelling. I heard screaming. Then I seen a little baby on the floor," witness Adonny Rodriguez said.

Surveillance footage from Tuesday evening shows a father and his two children waiting for a white SUV to pass. When all seemed clear, they started crossing the street.

Immediately, a dark-colored pickup truck passes a stop sign and continues.

"It's like he looked to the right and not his left," Rodriguez said.

Witnesses say the father, his 4-year-old daughter and her younger sister were all hit. The 4-year-old died soon after.

Mohamed Toure saw the commotion but had no idea it was his loved one.

"As soon as I came out, my wife call me and said the baby is dead," he said.

He says he had just taken her to kindergarten hours earlier.

"Nice little girl. Nice one," Toure said.

Neighbors say the intersection of Sixth Avenue and North Ninth Street is a magnet for accidents.

"Every day there's a car accident here and here, every day," Toure said.

A street light there is missing its entire light fixture. According to neighbors, that's also due to an accident.

"The lady was talking, arguing with somebody on her phone. She was speeding, hit one car, another car hit another car and that's it," a neighbor said.

As for Tuesday's deadly accident, the family was only steps away from their apartment.

The victim's 1-year-old sister is now home while their father remains in the hospital. The family says he will need surgery on his hip and leg.

Meanwhile, neighbors say they want more stop lights in the area to slow down speeding cars.