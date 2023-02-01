Watch CBS News
4-year-old girl killed in crash overnight in Newark, family says

Deadly crash overnight in Newark
Deadly crash overnight in Newark 00:22

NEWARK, N.J. -- A deadly crash is under investigation this morning in Newark

A 4-year-old girl was fatally struck by a car, according to a man who identified himself as her uncle. 

He said the girl's father was also hit and has been hospitalized. 

Police have not released much information about the investigation, but do confirm someone died in the cash near Sixth Avenue West and North Ninth Street. 

The Essex County prosecutor's office is now investigating. 

