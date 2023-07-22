Demolition begins at site of Newark apartment building explosion

NEW YORK - An explosion rocked a Newark Housing Authority property Friday evening, leaving a section of the Stephen Crane Housing Complex in ruins.

Demolition excavators tore away what was left of the housing complex Saturday afternoon.

While authorities are calling it a building collapse, video shows an explosion at the apartment building on South Pine Lane around 6 p.m. Friday.

When neighbors heard a sudden boom, some took off running. Windows were sent flying, leaving shards of glass littered across a parking lot as far as 50 yards away. Witnesses say several people were trapped under the debris.

Six were injured and taken to nearby hospitals, and one is in critical condition.

Resident Toby Marmorino saw his best friend screaming for help.

"Severe burns, 43 percent of his body," Marmorino said.

Neighbors say they'd been smelling gas during recent construction on the building.

"It wasn't a coincidence," Marmorino said.

Those displaced have taken up lodging at a nearby hotel.

"The American Red Cross is helping 12 families, approximately 31 people, who are affected by the explosion here in Newark," spokesperson Diane Concannon said.

The group is working to replace important belongings residents left inside, like prescription eyeglasses and medications.

Some families returned to the scene in hopes of retrieving valuables only to see rubble scooped away.

PSE&G told CBS New York they sent crews to shut off gas to make the area safe. They referred all other questions to the city of Newark.

Mayor Ras Baraka said the investigation into what caused the blast is still ongoing.

