Crews on scene of possible explosion at Newark apartment building

NEWARK, N.J. -- Crews are on the scene of a possible explosion at an apartment building in Newark.

It happened Friday evening on South Pine Lane near Stephen Crane Plaza.

Witnesses told CBS New York there were renovations going on in the building.

Further details have not yet been made available.

First published on July 21, 2023 / 8:30 PM

