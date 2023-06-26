Storms cause major delays, cancelations at Newark Airport

Long lines seen at Newark Airport after storms

NEWARK, N.J. -- Storms in New Jersey caused a mess for air travelers Sunday.

Lines at Newark Liberty International Airport were long due to delays and cancelations.

According to FlightAware, Newark Airport had a total of 516 delays and 289 cancelations Sunday, while LaGuardia Airport had nearly 450 delays and John F. Kennedy Internationally Airport had nearly 500.

This comes after storms forced a ground stop at Newark on Saturday, impacting many flights.

Anyone flying out Monday is urged to check ahead.