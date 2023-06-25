Ground stop lifted at Newark Airport; major delays impacting all flights
NEWARK, N.J. -- A ground stop was lifted Saturday night at Newark Liberty International Airport.
It had been in effect earlier in the day due to storms.
All flights in and out of the airport were being impacted Saturday night, with many experiencing major delays.
Anyone flying out of Newark on Sunday is urged to check ahead.
