Gov. Kathy Hochul "working tirelessly" to get New Yorkers in Israel home safely in wake of Hamas attack

NEW YORK -- CBS New York's Jessica Moore spoke with Gov. Kathy Hochul on the phone Saturday evening about her ongoing efforts to bring New Yorkers stranded in Israel home.

The governor came out Saturday morning in support of Israel after a deadly attack by the Hamas militant group.

"Does your office have any idea how many New Yorkers are in Israel right now?" Moore asked.

"We're trying to get a headcount on that. We've been in communication with the embassies, the state department. I've been in personal conversations with many New Yorkers who are in Israel right now, some in Tel Aviv, which is under attack as we speak. Jerusalem is a little bit quieter right now, at least for the time being, so we're really getting real-time reports from people, but there's no flights in or out. So we're talking about how we can get New Yorkers back safely. The reports are absolutely scary and frightening and devastating," Hochul said. "People are stranded. People have been in shelters. People have been within a block or two of an explosion, and there's just real fear and terror reigning through the community."

The governor tells CBS New York she isn't aware of any New Yorkers who have been injured in the attacks.

Her message for the families of those stranded in Israel is, "We stand with you in this awful time, and your governor is working tirelessly to help your loved ones get home safely."