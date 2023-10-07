Americans in Israel trying to find a way out after Hamas attacks: "People have to live in fear"

Americans in Israel trying to find a way out after Hamas attacks

Americans in Israel trying to find a way out after Hamas attacks

Americans in Israel trying to find a way out after Hamas attacks

NEW YORK -- Airlines on Saturday scrambled to cancel flights into Israel after attacks by the Hamas militant group, and American travelers there are eager to leave.

The airports are still open, but many people sheltered in place as instructed by the government.

CBS New York's Jessi Mitchell spoke to some of the locals who are trying to find a way out.

Fear spread from border villages to big cities as bombs fell across Israel. Tourists in Tel Aviv describe the shift in atmosphere over the past 24 hours as night and day.

We spoke with New Jersey native Lauri Bader from her hotel lobby, where she stayed put for safety.

"Yesterday was the perfect day here in Israel. Everything was fine and calm and beautiful and busy and vibrant, normal. And then this morning, we were woken up to a siren at 7:30 and we had to go to a safe room, which is like a bomb shelter," she said.

CNN's Nic Robertson landed at Ben Gurion Airport to the sound of bombs raining down in the distance.

"Everyone's taking cover. They've got down," he said.

The fear was apparent in fellow travelers as others eagerly try to leave the country. Some spent more than four hours checking in, in hopes of taking off.

Israel's former defense minister, Ambassador Danny Danon, says the attack reminds him of 50 years ago -- the Yom Kippur War.

"Again, our enemies picked our Jewish holiday, a Feast of Tabernacles, and they caught us by surprise," he said.

"What is your next step?" Mitchell asked.

"So as we speak, where we are still fighting in a few communities inside Israel, where we are fighting terrorists who took some hostages, and I hope that in the next few hours we'll be able to to complete this operation to clear the area, but we know that there are still terrorists in our territories," Danon said.

Related story: What we know about the Hamas attack on Israel

"Your heart breaks for them when you're here because it's no way to live and people have to live in fear and it's not right, and I'm getting a little taste of it and it's really, really horrible," Bader said.

Like many others, Bader is scrambling to make plans to come home.

Tonight on CBS2 News at 11, hear from a local man who was able to make it onto a plane today.