New York woman killed when tree smashes her car during storm, officials say

NORTH CASTLE, N.Y. -- A woman died when a tree fell onto her car during Wednesday's storm in Westchester County, New York.

North Castle officials say it happened on Route 128 between School Street and Leisure Farm Drive in the Hamlet of Armonk.

The woman's family was notified, and her child's school will have resources in place Thursday.

Several trees came down across the area Wednesday, including one near a running path in Central Park. CBS New York

Several trees came down across the area Wednesday from a combination of soaking rain that saturated the ground and powerful wind gusts.

One collapsed inside Central Park just beside a path near West 62nd. People could be seen taking pictures of the damage Thursday morning.

Another came down across Pelhamdale Aveneue in Pelham Manor.

A large tree fell overnight in the Marble Hill section of Manhattan, knocking down power lines and damaging parked cars. It's unclear if power was affected in the area, but 228th Street was closed for the early morning commute.

Earlier on Wednesday, another tree collapsed onto two cars on the Upper West Side, blocking the street and one local business. The Parks Department quickly responded to 102nd Street between Broadway and Amsterdam Avenue to chop up the fallen tree and reopen the road.

As of 8:30 a.m. Thursday, JCP&L reported 17,513 power outages, Con Edison had 15,832 customers without power, PSE&G NJ had 4,396 and PSEG Long Island had 2,454, while Eversource reported 6,269 across Connecticut.

Some leftover showers will stick around Thursday, but the brunt of the storm is behind us. Places along the coast of Long Island may see more flooding at high tide, and several rivers in New Jersey are expected to crest at more than 7 feet on Friday.

Plus, areas farther north could see nearly six inches of snow from a system walloping the Northeast.

Stick with our First Alert Weather team for the latest timeline and totals.