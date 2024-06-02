Warm and comfortable in New York City on Sunday. Here's today's First Alert Forecast.

Sunday forecast

We're in for another nice day. There will be more clouds Sunday, especially in the afternoon and evening. But overall, no complaints!

Highs will top out in the low to mid 80s again and the area remains dry through sunset.

Overnight Sunday, a weak system passes by to the south and will try and bring some light showers into parts of the region. The latest trends have been keeping much of the activity south of New York City.

We'll leave a slight chance of some passing showers in the forecast late tonight into early Monday morning, mainly south. Otherwise, it'll be a mild night with lows in the 60s.

Monday forecast

Monday starts off mostly cloudy with some leftover showers (again, mostly south of NYC). The afternoon will feature a mix of sun and clouds with about a 20% chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm.

Highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday forecast

Tuesday may very well be the pick of this week with bright skies and highs in the upper 70s.

Things look to be turning unsettled late in the week, with the best chance of rain being on Thursday.