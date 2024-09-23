NYC's dry spell continues, more rain chances in the forecast this week

First Alert Weather: Feeling like fall this week

Despite the clouds and rain chances in the forecast, New York City's dry spell continued over the weekend. It now stands at 15 days.

Meanwhile, dangerous rip currents and coastal flood advisories remain along much of the shoreline Monday.

NYC weather forecast today

Monday looks mostly cloudy and cool to start, with temperatures in the low 50s and 60s.

The afternoon will remain cloudy, with some rain showers and sprinkles, especially west of the city. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70.

Some leftover sprinkles into the evening, as it cools off again into the 40s and 50s.

Tuesday looks mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s near 70 once again.

NYC weather forecast this week

Looking ahead, there's a 40 percent chance of showers on Wednesday. Highs will again be in the upper 60s to near 70.

Thursday brings a 60 percent chance of showers and highs in the 70s.

Friday will be the pick of the week -- partly cloudy and less humid, with highs in the 70s.

