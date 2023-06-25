Gov. Kathy Hochul signs legislation protecting LGBTQ+ community

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul attended Sunday's New York City Pride March, where she signed legislation to protect the LGBTQ+ community.

In part, the measures make New York a safe haven for the trans community by protecting trans youth, their parents and their doctors.

Related story: NYC Pride March 2023 parades through Manhattan on Sunday

The governor is also requiring gender neutral terms in state laws and gender neutral language on state websites.

"We leave here recommitted in our quest for justice and equality for all, and we will always be that beacon to the rest of the nation on how to do it right," Hochul said.

The governor also spoke out against anti-LGBTQ measures introduced in other states.