Stretch of New York State Thruway in Rockland County reopens after overpass repairs

WEST NYACK, N.Y. -- A stretch of the New York State Thruway in Rockland County reopened Saturday afternoon after being shut down Friday night.

Traffic is once again flowing in all southbound lanes from Exit 12 in West Nyack to Exit 9 in Tarrytown. That stretch includes the Mario Cuomo Bridge.

The lanes had been closed while crews removed a badly damaged portion of the South Broadway overpass.

A truck carrying an oversized load struck the overpass last week.