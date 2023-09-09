Watch CBS News
Local News

Stretch of New York State Thruway in Rockland County reopens after overpass repairs

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYS Thruway in Rockland County reopens following overpass repairs
NYS Thruway in Rockland County reopens following overpass repairs 00:24

WEST NYACK, N.Y. -- A stretch of the New York State Thruway in Rockland County reopened Saturday afternoon after being shut down Friday night.

Traffic is once again flowing in all southbound lanes from Exit 12 in West Nyack to Exit 9 in Tarrytown. That stretch includes the Mario Cuomo Bridge.

The lanes had been closed while crews removed a badly damaged portion of the South Broadway overpass.

A truck carrying an oversized load struck the overpass last week.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 9, 2023 / 5:37 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.